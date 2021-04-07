Liga MX teams launch proposal to eliminate fines and return to relegation

The Liga MX teams that are in a ‘dangerous’ area in the Tabal de Cocientes, launched a proposal to eliminate the fines for finishing in the last 3 places of the Percentage, as they argue the economic crisis due to the pandemic.

According to Fernando Cevallos, in Liga MX, there are 3 groups and 3 different positions regarding paying the 240 million pesos and ensures that the clubs that voted to abolish the relegation and that are at risk of paying the fine, are the clubs that seek the ‘punishment’ is forgiven.

Teams like Atlético San Luis, Atlas, Juárez are the ones at the bottom of the table and will have to pay, at the end of the season, 120, 70 and 50 million to finish in positions 18, 17 and 16 and the percentage .

“There is a proposal to eliminate the fines that the last three teams in the percentage table would have to pay … Among the 18 first division clubs, there are three groups defined, some in favor and others against this initiative.” Wrote the journalist.

The third group is made up of teams that were always against the elimination of promotion and relegation, since then they have opposed the payment of fines. – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 7, 2021

In addition, the same source ensures that one of the proposals is that the Promotion and Relegation return for the following season in case the fines are eliminated.

As an additional proposal from one of the groups, there is the option of the fines being eliminated, as long as the promotion and relegation return for the following season … – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 7, 2021

