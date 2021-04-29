Liga MX team would steal the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez from Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors

The Argentine forward of Atlético San Luis Nicolas Ibáñez, is claimed by various teams from both Liga MX and abroad such as Boca Juniors from Argentina, while in Mexico Cruz Azul has already raised its hand for the attacker, there would already be a second team in question that would have very advanced negotiations by the player of the Potosí team.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, in addition to Cruz Azul, there is a second team in Liga MX that is very interested in taking Nicolás Ibáñez into its ranks, so it would ‘steal’ him from La Maquina and Boca himself Juniors who would have already had communication with the forward to test him.

As detailed in the information, said second Liga MX club would have the negotiations for Ibáñez progressing and they would dispute it together with Cruz Azul, so despite the interest and rapprochement with the forward, Boca Juniors would have little chance of taking him away. , by 15%.

“How is Nicolás Ibáñez’s chance at #Boca? Two Mexican clubs dispute it. And how life was not made for lukewarm people, I will give% of chances to see if their future will be in Argentina or Mexico. ”, He published on his YouTube channel.

For now, option ‘A’ in Boca is that of Edinson Cavani who is at Manchester United, if the Uruguayan striker does not materialize, Ibáñez will appear on the scene and they will try.

On the other hand, in Cruz Azul they want him in case Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez sees himself from the team to Europe as some sources have speculated in recent weeks and months.

Nicolás Ibáñez in this season with Atlético San Luis, has scored 10 goals and has given an assist in the Clausura 2021, playing every minute of the tournament and being one of the championship figures.

