Liga MX team joins the fight with Club América for the signing of Brian Ocampo

The Eagles of Club América closely follow the winger of Nacional de Uruguay Brian Ocampo For the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, and although the high price would stop everything, the azulcrema team does not rule out its arrival, but not the only one and another Mexican soccer club would also follow in the footsteps of the steering wheel.

According to information revealed by Nahuel Ferreira, not only is América behind Brian Ocampo in Liga MX, and although the name of the team has not been revealed, the interest in the player is real on the part of this team.

For now, in the Nacional they expect interesting offers to arrive in the next few days for Ocampo in a formal way, since the consultations are kept up to date and the interest exists.

“The midfielder / winger of #Nacional de Uruguay, Brian Ocampo, has inquiries from two important clubs in Mexico, one of those clubs is # América, the other club is currently in reserve. The Bag is waiting for an offer to be formalized in the next few days. ”Nahuel revealed on Twitter.

It should be remembered that Nacional would be asking up to eight million dollars for the player, which would prevent his arrival in America, but the Eagles are analyzing the incorporation of one end of Ocampo’s characteristics, but everything is up in the air.

