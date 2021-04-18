Liga MX: Suzy Cortez ‘warms up’ Club América vs Cruz Azul with hot video

The Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, a fan of Club América, captivated her followers and all the Eagles fans prior to the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul which will be played this Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field, with a fiery publication that ‘warmed up’ the fans before the match at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Through her official Twitter account, Suzy Cortez, who shows her great love for Club América in each game of the Eagles, ‘heated up’ the Young Classic against Cruz Azul with a video in which she appears lying on a bed with the T-shirt of the azulcrema set.

“#HoyJuegaElAme @ClubAmerica # ClásicoJoven @EstadioAzteca # Guard1anes2021 # TikTokMéxico # SOMOSAMÉRICA.” Suzy Cortez posted on Twitter next to the image.

It should be remembered that for this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

