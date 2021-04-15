Liga MX: Suzy Cortez ‘heats up’ the Club América match with sensual dance in a swimsuit

The Brazilian model Suzy Cortez He continues to captivate his fans and followers of social networks with his best and most ardent photos and videos that fall in love with more than one, as he usually shows off his worked body.

Suzy, a Club América fan, “warmed up” the Eagles’ match against Olimpia of Honduras with a video in which she is seen dancing with the club’s cream jersey and in a bathing suit.

The video posted on Tik Tok, had more than 6,000 likes and more than 100,000 views. “With my new 2021 shirt from @clubamerica, # VamosAmérica.” Suzy Cortez wrote.

Club América faces Olimpia this Wednesday, April 14, the match where the place will be played to the quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League.