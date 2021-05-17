Liga MX: Study reveals the champion team in Clausura 2021

Liga MX is close to meeting the champion of the Clausura 2021, a contest full of emotions that left some vibrant matches in the Quarterfinal round in the Liguilla, resulting in the crosses of Cruz Azul vs Pachuca and Puebla vs Santos Laguna in the Semifinals, series that will determine the teams that will play the Final on May 30.

Still with 180 minutes to play in both qualifying rounds, the site specialized in probability and statistics predictions, fivethirtyeight, has already updated the percentage of chances to win for the four ‘live’ teams in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, being Cruz Azul , who remains the top candidate for the title.

Also read: Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

With 36%, the celestial are the team with the most chances of being champion this semester, breaking the malaria of 23 years without winning a Liga MX.

In the series against Pachuca, Cruz Azul is the favorite with a 61% chance of reaching the Final, while the Tuzos have a 39%.

In the second round of the Semis, Santos is the favorite to pass Puebla with 56% for the Warriors and 44% for the Poblanos.

Favorite teams to be champion in the Clausura 2021. Cruz Azul 36% Santos Laguna 27% Tuzos del Pachuca 21% Club Puebla 16%

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s great fear against Tuzos del Pachuca in the Semifinals

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content