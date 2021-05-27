Liga MX: Stefan Medina would leave Rayados de Monterrey; has offers from Spain and England

Stefan medina, Colombian defender of the Rayados de Monterrey, could leave the La Pandilla team led by Javier Aguirre for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League in this transfer market, to emigrate to soccer in Europe.

According to information revealed by José Manuel Elgueta, Stefan Medina would leave the Rayados this summer, because his contract ends in December 2021 and would have important offers in Spain and England and if Monterrey does not sell it in summer, it would be free at the end of 2021.

As detailed in the information, Medina has the dream and the intention of playing in Europe, since he is 28 years old and believes that it is the ideal moment to be able to fulfill that objective, so now Rayados will start with a disadvantage in his desire to retain it, as you don’t want to renew and if you want to earn some money, you will have to be willing to negotiate.

Stefan Medina had already had offers in the past from teams in Europe, where Valladolid of Spain asked for him but Monterrey did not go ahead with the negotiations, since he asked for 10 million dollars while the Spaniards gave only 2.5 million.

“Stefan Medina has offers from England and Spain to go to the old continent. His contract expires in December, the board must decide whether to win something now or to leave for free. ”, Elgueta revealed in networks.

