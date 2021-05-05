Liga MX stands in solidarity with victims of the CDMX metro accident

After the tragedy that occurred on the night of Monday, May 3, in the mayor of Tláhuac, in Mexico City, where line 12 of the subway collapsed, Liga MX showed its solidarity with the victims and their families.

Through its social networks, Liga MX reported that this weekend, in the Repechage games of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, a minute of silence will be observed in memory of all the people who lost their lives in this accident.

“The #LIGABBVAMX deeply regrets what happened last night in Tláhuac, Mexico City. All our solidarity with family and friends of the affected people. ”

The #LIGABBVAMX deeply regrets what happened last night in Tláhuac, Mexico City. All our solidarity with family and friends of the affected people. As a show of respect, a minute of silence will be observed prior to the start of the matches in our tournaments. pic.twitter.com/hiJ1nFdkZV – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 4, 2021

“As a show of respect, a minute of silence will be observed prior to the start of matches in our tournaments.”

In addition to Liga MX, Liga de Expansión MX, Liga MX Femenil and the lower categories will also observe a minute of silence in their respective matches this weekend.

According to information from various media, so far there are 24 dead and 79 injured as a result of this accident in CDMX.

