Liga MX: Silbante Erick Yair Miranda is criticized for directing an amateur league match in Mexico

The Mexican whistle Erick yair miranda of Liga MX, was criticized in social networks for directing a match of an amateur league in Irapuato, after being designated to represent Mexico within the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020.

The referee with great experience in the highest Mexican soccer circuit was in charge of directing the grand final of the “Christian Zuriel Lemus” tournament in Irapuato, as reported by the newspaper El Sol de Guanajuato.

After Erick Yair Miranda’s photograph was published on different social networks, some sports journalists and fans came out to criticize his performance, since he has been appointed to attend the next Olympic Games.

Not that @ligamx referees should not whistle on the level. ? Erick Yair Miranda is designated in Olympics and does this, which by the way was a factor in firing Maganda. And it is published in @SoldeIrapuato pic.twitter.com/RgGQX08M4T – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosbrazos (@ fersch_4) June 12, 2021

Some reminded him that for a similar fact the whistling Adalid Maganda was fired, for being caught whistling an amateur encounter in the state of Veracruz during the strongest time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

