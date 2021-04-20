Liga MX: Siboldi sends a letter to Juan Reynoso for his work at Cruz Azul

Robert Dante Siboldi, new coach of the Tijuana Xolos, spoke during his presentation as coach of the border squad about the work that Juan Reynoso has done with Cruz Azul during the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League where he has him as leader of the contest.

In a press conference, Siboldi pointed out that Reynoso has had a great tournament with Cruz Azul, especially in the emotional part because of what happened last semester, with a team and players very beaten, but that they have been able to lift and the They have a football base to continue fighting for big things in Liga MX.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a new team in Liga MX

“This is Juan’s (Reynoso) job. They encountered a beaten team. The soccer capacity is. But Juan and his coaching staff have had a great tournament, “he said.

Presentation Robert Dante Siboldi as DT De Xolos: “This is the work of Juan (Reynoso). They encountered a beaten team. The soccer capacity is. But Juan and his coaching staff have done a great tournament ”. #LaVozDelFutbol pic.twitter.com/8xq8TqXRLr – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 19, 2021

On the other hand, Siboldi pointed out that with the Tijuana Xolos he needs a learning process to put together his squad and give him his style of play, but it also depends on the player’s ability to adapt to it.

“This is a process, it is building a game model. It depends a lot on how the player assimilates the game system ”, he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content