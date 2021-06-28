Liga MX: She is Tezz, the Swede who shows off her love for Club Tigres

The UANL Tigers have gained great popularity around the world due to their recent participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they managed to finish second in the club competition.

The clear example proves it Tezz, which despite his nationality, reveals in his social networks that the love for the colors of felines can reach any corner of the planet.

Despite having a little more than nine thousand followers on Instagram, the Swedish-born shows the passion she feels when wearing the jersey of the team of the sultana del norte, encouraging them in each match of the MX League.

WHO IS TEZZ?

Tezz is a young fan born in Sweden, but who has been eradicating for years in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León; Due to the representative colors of his country, he got a passion and love for football supporting the UANL Tigers team and, derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, he misses witnessing the games at the University stadium with his friends.

GALLERY: