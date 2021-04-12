LIGA MX: She is Kate Upton, one of the ‘new owners’ of Los Rayos del Necaxa

Necaxa would have new owners, because according to the information, a group of investors would have acquired 50% of the Club and among the group, there is the beautiful American model and actress Kate Upton, who has become a businesswoman.

Upton, a 28-year-old model, has participated in several film productions and has been the face of some brands and with the fortune that he has managed to amass, he takes the time to invest in the sport.

Kate Upton, along with Eva Longoria, Mesüt Özil and other investors, will begin their journey through Liga MX and thus, the Rays will be able to boast that they will have one of the most beautiful ‘owners’.

Upton has more than 6 million followers on social networks, where he usually leaves his best and most beautiful photographs.