Liga MX: She is Jacky Lozano, the beautiful driver and fan of Rayados

Los Rayados de Monterrey is one of the clubs that has taken the leading role in recent years in Liga MX, having one of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer today. Closing tournament 2021.

Jacky Lozano, the host and sports analyst, with more than 12 thousand followers on social networks demonstrates her great love and affection for the Gang team led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.

The beautiful presenter, who resides in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, is a lover of living life to the fullest outside the work environment, showing off her beauty in the prestigious places she visits in Mexico.

The host Jacky Lozano, currently, works within the Monterrey institution in the broadcasts of the club prior to their clashes within the MX League and the Concacaf Champions League in the BBVA stadium.

