Liga MX: Sergio Santana predicts a promising future for Vucetich in Chivas

The former striker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Sergio santana, asked the rojiblanca fans to be patient with Victor Manuel Vucetich, to whom he predicts much success if Amaury vergara and Ricardo Peláez decide to keep him on the bench of the Sacred Rebaño.

“I know him very well. In the long term it will surely give you many satisfactions. Continuity will always be the best option. Hopefully he remains firm, ”said the former striker.

Santana considers that the way to classify the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 was not the best, since he considers that the squad that has the Sacred Herd gives to qualify directly to the Quarterfinals of the MX League.

“He always has that obligation. Yes, it left many doubts, it was left to duty. The coach did not find the ideal performance, he had many problems because some players had a poor performance, “he mentioned.

Sergio Santana hopes that José Juan Macías can find himself with the goal and believes that Chivas can surprise and win his thirteenth Liga MX title.

“He is an important player. The goal has been denied, but it has generated chances. I think there are high-quality players, anyone can score when the main striker is not so fine, “he said.

“In these games everything can happen. Only two teams were constant (Cruz Azul and América). I think it can be a surprise ”, he concluded.

