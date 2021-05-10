Liga MX: Sergio Dipp ‘harangue’ Chivas prior to the playoff vs. Pachuca

Sergio Dipp, a journalist for ESPN, assured that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are favorites to advance to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX over the Tuzos del Pachuca in the repechage.

During the ESPN Now or Never program, Sergio Dipp pointed out that the closure of Chivas was better than that of Pachuca in the regular phase of Liga MX, so Guadalajara should advance to the big party.

“Of course, Chivas is the favorite and they are obliged. I don’t care that Pachuca closed with three consecutive victories and that they eliminated San Luis on the last day, ”he declared.

“The closing of the Chivas championship was very important, not only because of how they beat the Tigres, but because they achieved important victories against Atlas, Monterrey and Xolos.”, He added.

The Pachuca and Chivas game looks to be the most even of the Repechage, because of how the two teams closed the tournament and why in the regular phase, the Tuzos were able to sentence the Flock being the coleros at that time of the season.

Chivas reaches the playoffs as the ninth place in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

