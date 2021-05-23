Liga MX: Sergio “Cherokee” Pérez wants Larcamón to stay in Puebla

The former player of the Club Puebla, Sergio “Cherokee” Pérez It is clear that the Strip has a hard job if it wants to go back to Santos Laguna, however, regardless of everything, it highlights the great moment they are experiencing thanks to Nicolas Larcamón.

The ‘Cherokee’ wants the coach who arrived from Curicó Unido to stay for several more years in Angelópolis and show what he is capable of doing in Liga MX.

“I was impressed with how quickly he adapted. This is a special team, it is not common, it is very difficult to manage it. It took many years to see the team play in this beautiful way. We’ll see what happens, but hopefully it thinks more like a long-term club, “he said.

“I expected much more. Sadly they took a very good advantage. If this team is up for big things, it will have to prove it. The truth is, I don’t think it will go up, but it would be quite a good thing because people are very dedicated ”, he declared.

Sergio Pérez does not see many similarities between this Puebla and the one that was eliminated by Pumas in the Semifinals of the Clausura 2009.

“It was just that it attracted attention throughout the country as a relatively small team economically. This is a very different team from ours. Before there were a lot of people from the quarry, the base that had gotten the promotion. Now a lot of foreigners of a good level are coming, ”he said.

“The style of play is very different. We played more openly, we looked more for games, with their consequences. They stand much better on any court, they are very sober and they get results ”, he concluded.

