Liga MX: Sergio “Cherokee” Pérez remembers the “historic” Puebla of 2009

The ‘Cherokee’ enjoyed every moment despite all the economic and sporting problems that the Strip was going through.

“That was the only team in which I was where money was not the most important thing, they hardly talked about it, even though sometimes there were no payments or they were late,” he said.

Also read: Liga MX: Paulo Pezzolano showed his sadness after the elimination of Club Pachuca

“It was like a group of friends who get together on Sunday, you have fun playing with them and you feel like it’s worth waking up early on the weekend. It didn’t happen to me again. In the other teams it was a more serious, more professional issue ”, he explained.

Sergio Pérez said that the match between Puebla and Pumas changed his life, as he lost the possibility of fighting for a championship, but he won several friends, with whom he continues to have contact after 12 years.

“We keep getting together, we have a chat, we send photos and we make jokes. It is not something common, usually the years go by and you do not know what happened to your companions. The good thing was that they beat us at the last minute, but we made a friendship forever “, he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content