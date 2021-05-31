Liga MX: Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez forgets about Club América and surrenders to Cruz Azul after title

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, a Mexican Formula 1 driver who is a fan of the Club América Eagles, filled the team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul with praise after becoming champions in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by beating Santos Laguna in the final, breaking a streak of 23 years without title.

The ‘Checo’ Pérez, through his official Twitter account, forgot about the team of his loves, Club América, to congratulate Cruz Azul by ensuring that there is no other team that deserved it more than the cement squad in this Closing 2021 of the MX League.

“Congratulations to all @CruzAzul, no one deserved it more than you and your great fans !!!!”, expressed the ‘Checo’ Pérez after the championship of the team led by Juan Reynoso.

Congratulations to everyone @CruzAzul, nobody deserved it more than you and your great fans !!!! – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 31, 2021

With this victory, Cruz Azul breaks 23 years without lifting the title since 1997 when he defeated León and now he does it against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

It should be remembered that Club América was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Tuzos del Pachuca, who would ultimately lose to Cruz Azul in the semifinals of this championship.

