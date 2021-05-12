Liga MX: Sergio Bueno does not give favorites for the quarterfinal duel between Atlas and Puebla

The Mexican coach Sergio Bueno, does not give favorites in the quarterfinal series of the MX League Come in Guadalajar Atlasoh he Club Puebla, which will be measured in the big party of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

If I see a fairly even series, especially because of the upturn that Atlas had and the confidence it adds to leaving one of the leading players in the league out, “were the words of Sergio Bueno.

The former coach of both clubs spoke on the TUDN program ‘Line of Four’, where he made it clear that he sees a very even series between both teams, this as a result of how they closed the regular role and after the victory of the Rojinegros in the repechage against Tigres.

What should Atlas do? ️ “I could consider one that already has Julio Furch ready. We haven’t seen him with all the meat on the grill and he has an advantage in the first leg”: Sergio Bueno Exclusively for @ Lineade4TUDN

Sergio Bueno also highlighted the importance for the Atlas of being able to count on forward Julio Furch, since Diego Cocca’s team has not been seen with a full squad so it may be an advantage for them.

