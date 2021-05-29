Liga MX: Segob opens investigation against Pablo Montero for his interpretation of the National Anthem

The interpretation of Mexican national anthem by Pablo montero in the first leg final of Clausura 2021 Tournament, between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, continues to give something to talk about, because now the Ministry of the Interior informed that the singer will be investigated for modifying the lyrics.

Through an official statement, Segob reported that an investigation was opened against Pablo Montero for the events that occurred in the TSM Corona Stadium, since it is a crime to modify the lyrics of the National Anthem.

“On May 27, the first leg soccer match between the Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul teams was held at the Corona Stadium in the City of Torreón, Coahuila. In the previous ceremony, the singer known as Pablo Montero performed the interpretation of the National Anthem, and altered the lyrics. ”

“In accordance with the attributions that the Law on the National Shield, Flag and Anthem (LEBHN) grants to the Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate of Democratic Culture and Civic Development, it will carry out the corresponding actions, in accordance with the provisions of said law and of the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure, to determine the responsibility of the people involved in the aforementioned event “

Previously, other singers who have “slipped” and modified the lyrics or intonation of the Mexican National Anthem have been fined by the Government, so now we only need to wait for the resolution of this case.

