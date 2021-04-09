Liga MX: Secretariat of Health of Nuevo León made official opening of the Tigres and Rayados stadiums

The Health Secretary of the state of Nuevo León on behalf of Manuel de la O, officially announced the reopening of the soccer stadiums BBVA Y academic of Liga MX, for the next few days.

We decided to open the stadiums by 20%, not vulnerable people. There will be health people supervising. At any time, in case of finding anomalies, we can suspend the games, we can suspend the stadiums “, explained Manuel de la O.

Obviously the truncheons will not be allowed, we occupy an order, that the people are not concentrated, there is a risk, “said Manuel de la O.

#Oficial THE RETURN TO THE STADIUMS IN NUEVO LEÓN IS READY! ✅ Dr. Manuel de la O has declared that there is already a green light for the opening of the football stadiums. Tigres Vs America with fans. ✅ Next Thursday, Rayados vs Pantoja with fans. ⏳ 20% capacity. pic.twitter.com/Asxe0GZ3Aq – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) April 8, 2021

Manuel de la O also established that he will not be allowed access to the cheers, with the reopening of BBVA de Rayados on April 15 against Atlético Pantoja and Tigres will open its doors this Saturday against América.

