Liga MX: Sebastián Jurado will go out on loan for the renewal of Jesús Corona

Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, a substitute for the Cruz Azul Machine, awaits the retirement of Jesús Corona to take over the ownership of the Noria set, however, given the imminent renewal of the veteran goalkeeper, Jurado would go out on loan.

According to ESPN, before the renewal of Chuy, Jurado will go out on loan to continue taking minutes of play and experience to be the goalkeeper of the Machine in the future.

Corona has once again become an indispensable player for Cruz Azul and although they have full confidence in Sebastián Jurado for the future, they know that this is not the time yet.

According to the source, Cruz Azul wants to lend the player with a high purchase option, as they do not seek to get rid of the player without having become a benchmark of the Club.

Jurado, 23, awaits his chance and in the meantime, he must prove his worth in the Pre-Olympic Selection and prepare to seek more minutes in the 2021 Apertura.