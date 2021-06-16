Liga MX: Sebastián Fassi leaves Necaxa’s goal to reinforce the Coyotes of Tlaxcala

The goalkeeper Sebastian Fassi would be a new reinforcement of Coyotes of Tlaxcala on the Expansion League MX, after spending time on the top Mexican circuit with the Rayos del Necaxa team.

According to sources from different media in Mexico, the goalkeeper son of Andrés Fassi, the manager of the Tuzos del Pachuca, would be looking for a position in the Tlaxcala team.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino’s pre-list for the 2021 Gold Cup is filtered

Sebastián Fassi would be tied to reach the team of Argentine coach Sebastián Pudma, where he will seek to take the starting position which he could not achieve during his time at Necaxa, losing the game against Malagón.

This Argentine ascendant goalkeeper has a long history in Mexican football, where he has worn the shirt of Club Pachuca, Mineros de Zacatecas, Club León and Rayos del Necaxa.

OFFICIAL. Sebastián Fassi returns to Tlaxcala FC. It comes from the Club León. ⚽ ➡ The last two tournaments were on loan at Club Necaxa. pic.twitter.com/bhLOkgiL22 – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) June 15, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content