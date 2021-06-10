Liga MX: Sebastián Abreu will end his career after 26 years

After 26 years of career, the experienced Uruguayan striker, Sebastian Abreú, will hang up the boots this Friday. It has been about two generations that have seen the goals of the celestial globetrotter.

Uruguayan striker Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abreu retires at the age of 44 from professional football with the dispute, this Friday, of his last match with the South America on the fifth date of the local Apertura Tournament, as reported by Radio Sport 890.

ATTENTION: SEBASTIÁN ABREU RETIREES AT 44 YEARS OLD! ⚽ He will play his last professional game for South America this Friday against Liverpool 11 titles 3️⃣1️⃣ teams (single player record) Thousands of crazy things … pic.twitter.com/r8q6DvzTMX – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 10, 2021

