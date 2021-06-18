Liga MX: Sebastián Abreu remembers his controversial departure from Cruz Azul

Sebastian Abreu He recalled how he left Cruz Azul in 2003, where in his own words he was classified as a “cricket”, after defending his colleagues from a reduction in salaries that the directive of Billy alvarez.

In addition, El Loco hinted that thanks to the departure of this character, La Maquina was finally able to raise the Liga MX title.

Also read: Karime Pindter as queen shows off her attributes in ‘spicy’ photography

“After that turbulent 2003 passed, time puts things in their place. I still received abundant clubs at that time, time knows. When I always commented that in Cruz Azul the masseur, doctor, utility, sports secretary, sports manager changed , coaches, players, what was the only thing that did not change? The president changed and what happened? It is not opinion, it is numerology, statistics, reality. “

“It was the third date of the Libertadores, the team fighting the Copa Libertadores but because they had a bad, atypical game, losing 6-1 against Fénix and being first in the Mexican tournament, the president decided to want to modify the salaries of all the squad unilaterally. That was where everything was triggered, which clearly by legal issue, if the contract does not stipulate that if you lose a match 6-1 you agree to be modified in contract, there is no law where you can do it unilaterally ” added.

“What one tried to do at that time was to defend the rights of the footballer who unfortunately until today do not have the support they have in the rest of the world. For that very fact they labeled me a cricket and I had to leave the club when I was a scorer of the Libertadores and the Mexican tournament at that time, “he declared.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content