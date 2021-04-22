Liga MX: Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 16 of Clausura 2021

Day 16 of the 2016 Liga MX Clausura starts this Friday, April 23 with a triple card in which the matches of the Pumas of the UNAM and the Xolos of Tijuana, who will be facing Puebla and Necaxa respectively, games that need to win to keep their dream of achieving the playoffs latent.

Date 16 will be marked by being a Classics day, with the confrontation of Tigres vs Rayados, in addition to Atlas vs Chivas, both on Saturday.

Other of the most outstanding matches of the day will be the duel of Blue Cross vs San Luis on Saturday, and Toluca vs America on Sunday, games that could define the leader of the competition or prolong the dispute until the last day.

Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 16 of the MX League. FRIDAY, APRIL 23 Puebla vs Pumas 7:30 p.m. by TV Azteca Xolos vs Necaxa 9:06 p.m. by FOX Sports Mazatlán vs León 9:35 p.m. by TV Azteca SATURDAY APRIL 24 Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis 5:00 p.m. by TUDN Atlas vs Chivas 7:00 p.m. by TV Azteca and TUDN Tigres vs Rayados 9:10 p.m. by IZZI SUNDAY, APRIL 25 Toluca vs América 5:30 p.m. by TUDN Gallos vs FC Juárez 7:30 p.m. by Imagen TV and Fox Sports MONDAY, APRIL 26 Pachuca vs Santos 9:00 p.m. on Fox Sports

