Liga MX: Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 15 of Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine visiting at Club América Eagles This Saturday, April 17 at the Azteca Stadium will be the most outstanding match of Day 15 of the 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League, which will start from Friday with two clashes on the traditional Friday booty of Aztec TV.

Cementeros and Águilas will fight for the leadership of the competition at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula at 9:06 p.m. in a match that will be broadcast on TUDN screens.

The day before, on Friday April 16, Necaxa and Querétaro will open the curtain on Date 14 with their match at the Victoria Stadium at 7:30 p.m., a match that will be televised by TUDN and TV Azteca simultaneously.

That same Friday, the undercard will close with the visit of the Atlas Foxes to the Kraken Stadium of Mazatlán FC at 9:30 p.m., a game that will be broadcast exclusively on TV Azteca.

On Saturday, the day will open with the duel between Atlético San Luis and La Franja del Puebla. This game will be broadcast on ESPN screens at 5:00 p.m. from Alfonso Lastras.

At 5:00 p.m., Chivas will receive a visit from the Tijuana Xolos at the Akron Stadium in one of the Flock’s last chances to save the season and qualify for the Repechage. This game will be broadcast exclusively by Afizzizados.

On Sunday, the card opens with the college feline duel between the Pumas and the Tigres. This game will begin at 12:00 noon and will be televised on TUDN.

The Sunday card will close with a couple of matches broadcast by Fox Spor; first the Santos vs Toluca in Torreón at 7:00 p.m. and then the Rayados vs Pachuca at 9:06 p.m.

The activity of the day will culminate until Monday, April 19 with the match between Club León and the Braves of FC Juárez that will be broadcast on Fox Sports at 9:00 p.m.

Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 14 of the 2021 Closing of the MX League FRIDAY, APRIL 16 Necaxa vs Querétaro DAVID 7:30 p.m. on TV Azteca and TUDN Mazatlán vs Atlas DAVID 9:30 p.m. TV Azteca SATURDAY, APRIL 17 Atlético San Luis vs Puebla CHRISTIAN 5:00 p.m. by ESPN Chivas vs Xolos Tijuana DAVID 7:00 p.m. by IZZI Club América vs Cruz Azul DAVID 9:05 p.m. by TUDN SUNDAY, APRIL 18 Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL CHRISTIAN 12:00 p.m. by IZZI Santos Laguna vs Diablos Rojos del Toluca CHRISTIAN 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports Rayados de Monterrey vs Pachuca CHRISTIAN 9:06 p.m. on Fox Sports MONDAY, APRIL 19 Club León vs FC Juárez CHRISTIAN 9:00 p.m. on Fox Sports and Claro Sports

