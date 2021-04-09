Liga MX: Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021

The Machine of Cruz Azul will visit Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, and together with the duel of Tigers vs Club América, will be the most outstanding matches of the Day 14 of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, both broadcast by TUDN and Channel 5; first the Herd duel at 7:00 p.m., and at the end of the Tigers at 9:00 p.m.

The day will start the day before, on Friday, April 9, with the traditional Botanero Friday that TV Azteca transmits, which will have a double card with the duels of Necaxa vs Pumas (7:30 p.m.) and then FC Juárez vs Atlético de San Luis (8:30 p.m.). Both matches will be televised by Azteca 7 and TUDN.

Also read: Suzy Cortez shows her enormous attributes in a flirty photo in bed and a spicy dance

On Saturday, the match between Atlas and Club León will be broadcast on IZZI at 5:00 p.m. This game could be fundamental in the aspirations of the Rojinegro team in its fight not to pay the relegation fine, in addition to reaffirming it in the Repechage zone.

For Sunday, the most prominent match will be Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey, which will be broadcast on Las Estrellas channel at 12:00 noon.

Matchday 14 will close on Monday with the match between Pachuca and Puebla, which will be televised on FOX Sports at 9:00 p.m.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 Necaxa vs Pumas – Friday, April 9 – 7:30 p.m. – Victoria Stadium (Azteca 7 / TUDN). FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis – Friday, April 9 – 9:30 p.m. – Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium (Azteca 7 / TUDN). Atlas vs León – Saturday, April 10 – 5:00 p.m. – Jalisco Stadium (Affiliate). Cruz Azul vs Chivas – Saturday, April 10 – 7:00 p.m. – Azteca Stadium (Channel 5 / TUDN). Tigres vs América – Saturday, April 10 – 9:00 p.m. – University Stadium (Channel 5 / TUDN / Afizzizados). Toluca vs Monterrey – Sunday, April 11 – 12:00 hours – Nemesio Díez Stadium (Las Estrellas / TUDN). Querétaro vs Santos Laguna – Sunday, April 11 – 7:00 p.m. – Corregidora Stadium (Fox Sports 2 / Imagen Televisión). Xolos vs Mazatlán FC – Sunday, April 11 – 9:00 p.m. – Caliente Stadium (Fox Sports 2). Pachuca vs Puebla – Monday, April 12 – 9:00 p.m. – Hidalgo Stadium (Fox Sports 2 / Claro Sports / Marca Claro).

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: