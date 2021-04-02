Liga MX: Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 13 of Clausura 2021

With the party of FC Juárez vs Cruz AzuAs the star of TV Azteca’s Botanero Friday, this weekend the activity of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament will resume after its break for the FIFA Date of March. The duel between Cementeros and Bravos will be played at 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by Azteca 7 and TUDN.

That same Friday, Puebla will host the Mazatlán FC Gunners at 7:30 p.m., a match that will be televised by Azteca 7.

Also read: La Mala Rodríguez shows her ‘wild side’ with a daring photo in a micro swimsuit

For Saturday there will be three games on the card, highlighting the meeting between Club América and Rayos del Necaxa at 7:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium. This match will be televised by TUDN.

On Sunday, Matchday 13 will conclude with four games, with the Chivas vs. Santos Laguna match standing out, which will be held at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast by Afizzionado.

Schedules and channels where to watch the matches of Day 13 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League FRIDAY, APRIL 2 Puebla vs Mazatlán 7:30 p.m. on TV Azteca FC Juárez vs Cruz Azul 9:30 p.m. on TV Azteca and TUDN SATURDAY APRIL 3 Atlas vs Xolos Tijuana 5:00 p.m. by IZZI Club América vs Necaxa 7:00 p.m. by TUDN Rayados vs Atlético San Luis 9:06 p.m. by Fox Sports SUNDAY APRIL 4 Pumas vs Pachuca 12:00 p.m. by TUDN Chivas vs Santos Laguna 17 : 00 hours by IZZI Gallos vs Tigres UANL 19:00 hours by Imagen TV León vs Toluca 21:05 hours by FOX Sports

Also read: Mexican National Team: Possible reinforcements for Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: