Liga MX ‘scares’ Club Puebla prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

La Franja del Puebla and Santos Laguna will write the last 90 minutes of their semifinal tie in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, for a place in the final where the Cruz Azul Machine is waiting for his rival.

Faced with the adverse score achieved in the first leg, Liga MX has put in check the aspirations of the poblanos led by the coach Nicolas Larcamón to dream of the comeback against the Warriors.

The Angelopolis team has been unable to defeat the Laguneros at the Cuauhtémoc stadium for seven years, since the last triumph occurred in the distant 2013 Clausura tournament by a score of 2-0 with scores of Felix Borja Y Luis Noriega.

In addition, in the summer of 2001, the Puebla Strip managed to beat Santos Laguna in the return game held in the missing Corona stadium by score of 5-4, but being eliminated by the criterion of position in the table by overall of 6-6.

It should be noted that the Puebla Strip needs a victory against Santos Laguna by more than three goals and without receiving to access the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX; in case of receiving, they must beat them by difference of four annotations.

