Liga MX ‘scares’ Club América with help to Club Toluca

The Eagles of America continue in the pursuit of the Cruz Azul Machine for the overall leadership in the present Closing tournament 2021, visiting the Red Devils of Toluca in the action of matchday 16.

Despite the considerable distance between the two institutions in the general table, Liga MX has put the azulcrema team led by the coach in trouble Santiago Solari with unmissable data.

The Mexican team led by the coach Hernán Cristante He arrives with the series in his favor against the Coapa squad in the regular and final phase in the Nemesio Diez stadium with 14 wins, seven draws and 10 setbacks.

“# SabíasQué At the Nemesio Diez Stadium, @TolucaFC has a favorable balance against America in #FaseRegular and #FaseFinal. Of 31 matches played, ‘Los Diablos’ have 14 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses,” they wrote.

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to ensure their place in the reclassification in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, receiving the visit of the Eagles of America in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League.

