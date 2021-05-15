Liga MX ‘scares’ Atlas with tremendous help to Club Puebla

The Puebla Strip will seek to reverse the score of the first leg of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Rojinegros del Atlas, in the action of the second leg.

Despite being 90 minutes away from reaching the prelude to the final in the tournament, Liga MX has done its thing against the Guadalajara, by showing the disadvantage with which it arrives to face the Poblanos on its field .

Read also: Club América: Negro Santos and Álvaro Morales hold discussion in networks by Solari

Of the last 24 games held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, the Angelopolis team has the balance in its favor with 10 wins, seven draws and seven victories in favor of the Strategist Academy Diego Cocca.

It should be noted that the Rojinegros del Atlas arrive with a 1-0 advantage against the Puebla Strip ahead of the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

Read also: LA Galaxy: Fans explode ‘Chicharito’ after missing the penalty vs Austin FC