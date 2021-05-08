Liga MX ‘scares’ Atlas with help to Club Tigres prior to the playoff

The Rojinegros del Atlas and the Tigres de la UANL will define the first classified to the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX, at the beginning of the reclassification stage.

Despite being one of the most even series in the repechage, Liga MX has done its thing against the Guadalajara team led by the Argentine coach Diego Cocca in support of the Brazilian strategist’s felines Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

The whole of the Academy has struggled in recent years to be able to beat the Monterrey on their field, since the last triumph in the Jalisco stadium records it in the distant Closing 2017.

In addition, the UANL Tigres have five wins and five draws when visiting the pearl of Guadalajara and only one defeat in the last eleven games, with 10 goals scored by the regios and six for the Rojinegros.

Los Rojinegros del Atlas would have as a possible rival in the Quarterfinals the Águilas del América, Franja del Puebla or Rayados de Monterrey; while the UANL Tigres would meet in the league against the Cruz Azul Machine, against the Azulcremas and the Poblanos.

