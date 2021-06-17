Liga MX: Santos Laguna would seek to reinforce a ‘European’ forward for the Apertura 2021

Santos Laguna would be looking for a forward who is currently playing in European football for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, to close the squad led by Guillermo Almada who will continue in the La Comarca team.

According to information revealed by Jorge Víctor García of Fox Sports, Santos Laguna would be behind a striker who is playing in Europe and who would be the reinforcement with which those from La Comarca already close the squad for the 2021 Opening of the MX League .

Read also: Real Madrid: The real reason why Sergio Ramos leaves the Merengues

“The reinforcement that @ClubSantos is looking for is forward. Currently in Europe. You can play outside. With that they would close the campus. ”

SANTOS LAGUNA The reinforcement that @ClubSantos is looking for is forward. Currently in Europe. You can play outside. With that they would close the campus. There are no offers for Fernando Gorriarán. He has a contract until 2023. The purchase options by Ismael Govea and Juan Otero were made valid. – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) June 15, 2021

On the other hand, he also pointed out that midfielder Fernando Gorriarán has no offers from another club so it is almost a fact that he will stay with Santos for the next season.

For now, Santos Laguna is also in the process of preparing for the next season where the casualties, arrivals and how the squad would end up for the next tournament are being defined.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content