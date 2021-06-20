Liga MX: Santos Laguna would be interested in Juan “Colo” Ramírez

Santos Laguna is still looking for pieces to reinforce itself for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and would be contemplating the possible signing of Juan “Colo” Ramírez, Liverpool FC striker from Uruguay.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Santos Laguna would be one of the clubs that seek the signing of “Colo” Ramírez in this transfer market, like Independiente de Santa Fe Y Lanús.

“In #Liverpool they seek to achieve an important sale with Juan” Colo “Ramirez It was offered to: River Plate, Boca Juniors, Sao Paulo. They consulted for him from: Santos Laguna, Independiente and Lanús “

In addition, Juan Ignacio Ramírez has already been offered to teams such as River Plate, Boca Juniors and Sao Paulo, and although it sounded like a possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul, the Machine still would not have approached Liverpool to ask about the forward.

“Although it was mentioned in Cruz Azul, for now there is nothing specific about that club”

