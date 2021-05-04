Liga MX: Santos Laguna would be interested in Ignacio Ambriz to replace Guillermo Almada

After the directive of the Club Leon made official the end of his relationship with Ignacio Ambriz At the end of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, the Mexican coach has sounded for some clubs such as Tigres or Chivas and according to Gustavo Mendoza, a Fox Sports journalist, he could be the replacement of Guillermo Almada.

Almada, a Uruguayan coach who arrived in 2019, wants to return to Uruguay and faced with an offer from South America, he would be considering not renewing with the Warriors team.

According to ‘Gusmen’ in the broadcast of the Santos vs Puebla match, Almada would have offers in South America, which would make it not renew with Santos.

Thus, the source assured that one of the candidates that the board of directors of the Laguna club like the most is the still coach of the León Club, Ignacio Ambriz.

Ambriz will leave the helmsman of La Fiera after finishing the Guardianes 2021 and as well as Santos, other teams would also have him in the folder to sign him.

