Liga MX: Santos Laguna, the ‘King of Repechages’

Santos Laguna got his ticket to Liguilla by defeating the team of Los Roosters of Querétaro at the TSM Stadium; However, it is not something that the group led by Guillermo Almada, since, during the short tournaments he has won four of his five repechage series.

But it should be noted that, of the four previous times, they have never managed to lift the title, which does not bode well. The first of it was in Summer 1999, when they met Tecos and defeated him with a 7-5 aggregate.

Two years later, they faced Tigres, a match that ended 3-3; however, the region’s table passed to Liguilla because of the general table’s issue. It was not until the Clausura 2007, when they returned to a reclassification to face San Luis and win 2-1.

This streak continued until the last tournament, precisely, when the reclassification returned to Liga MX, falling by a defeat of -3, against Club Pachuca. On this occasion, Santos fought until the last day for a direct ticket to the ‘Fiesta Grande’, but they did not succeed, so they faced the twelfth place.