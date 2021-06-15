Liga MX: Santos Laguna showed off his might at TSM Corona during Clausura 2021

After confirming the continuity of Guillermo Almada For the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Santos Laguna showed off the team’s power at home in the Closing 2021, where they made the TSM Corona Stadium.

Through their social networks, Warriors they showed the numbers of the season in the Santos Modelo Territory, where they achieved 9 victories, two draws and two defeats throughout the campaign, which means 70% effectiveness; taking into account league and league.

“During Guillermo Almada’s process at the head of Club Santos, the #Guerreros have consolidated the Corona Stadium as an authentic strength.”

Santos Laguna scored a total of 25 goals at home, while receiving only nine touchdowns; moreover, only twice did he leave empty-handed, as he scored points in 11 games (85% effective).

Almada’s team was one of the best locals of the entire season, as in the regular phase they obtained a total of 20 points, placing themselves as the third best local after América and Cruz Azul, who obtained 22 points.

