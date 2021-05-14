Liga MX: Santos Laguna sends a ‘recadito’ to Rayados prior to the Liguilla match

The Rayados de Monterrey visit the Warriors of Santos Laguna in the TSM for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla Guardianes 2021 and prior to the match, Santos reminded him of the final of 2012 where the Laguna team raised their 4th league title.

Santos, on social networks, published the video of the summary of the match in which, with a goal from Oribe Peralta and Daniel Ludueña, they managed to beat Regio 2-1.

“No one here comes to intimidate us! I have come to unlock a rather shocking memory for you. Zero hour is approaching! # VaPor7i”. Wrote the Santos club.

Rayados and Santos face each other in the duel that presumes to be the most even, since they face 4 vs 5 of the Classification.

