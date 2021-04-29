Liga MX: Santos Laguna receives authorization to open its stadium to half its capacity

The board of Santos Laguna de la MX League, received the corresponding authorization from the municipal authorities, for the opening of the Corona stadium in 50 percent of its capacity, as of the last day of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The Santos Laguna team received authorization from the Technical Subcommittee of Health in the region to have fans in the TSM in the repechage and / or league games at 50% of the stadium’s capacity, that is, with 14,500 spectators “, published the sports journalist José Juan Vázquez.

According to information from the sports journalist José Juan Vázquez de la Comarca, the Technical Health Subcommittee in the Lagunera Comarca region gave authorization to the club’s board of directors to increase the capacity at their matches.

With this, the Santos Laguna team will be able to count on 14,500 fans for their matchday 17 match against Club Puebla, with the corresponding permits for their playoff or league matches in case of going direct.

