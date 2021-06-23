Liga MX: Santos Laguna makes the departure of Adrián Lozano official

Santos Laguna continues making movements for the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League and this Tuesday, June 22, Warriors announced the departure of Adrian Lozano for the next campaign.

Through their social networks, the Laguneros reported that Lush He will leave the club in this summer market to become the new reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis, arriving on loan.

“The temporary transfer of midfielder Adrián Lozano Magallanes to Atlético de San Luis. We appreciate the dedication and commitment shown by Adrián, wishing him the best of success in this new stage. “

For their part, the Potosí team welcomed their new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, with a message through their social networks.

“Under 20 National Selected. 31 games in Liga MX. He comes to our team @ Adrianloza99 to leave his mark on soccer in Potosí. “

