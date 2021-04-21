Liga MX: Santos Laguna loses Jesús Isijara for the duel against Pachuca

Santos Laguna will visit this day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League to the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadium, game for which the Lagunerons will not be able to count on Jesus Isijara by accumulation of cards.

Throughout the week report, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation reported that the midfielder of the Warriors is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards so far this year Guardians 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Club León revealed details of Fernando Navarro’s injury

Isijara was booked in the 29th minute in the match against the Red Devils of Toluca, which ended with a resounding victory for the Warriors, with a final score of 3-1.

The matches in which Jesús Isijara has seen the yellow card have been against Atlas (J5), Pumas (J9), Necaxa (J10), Chivas (J13), and Toluca (J15).

So far in Clausura 2021, Isijara accumulates a total of 566 minutes of play with the Lagunero team, seeing activity in 10 out of 15 games played.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: