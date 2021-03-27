Liga MX: Santos Laguna loses Fernando Gorriarán for the rest of Clausura 2021

Santos Laguna will not be able to count for the remainder of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán due to a major injury that would force him to undergo surgery.

According to the report by Daniel Velasco of TUDN, Gorriarán would have to undergo surgery because he suffered a tendon rupture due to a pubalgia that worsened and so it is most likely that he will undergo the operation and that Santos cannot have it for the closing of the Clausura 2021.

This was also reported by the club itself, who made known the situation of Fernando Gorriarán where they indicated that in the coming days studies will be completed to find out the severity and start the rehabilitation process.

“The player Fernando Gorriarán presents a rupture of the adductor longus tendon on the left side, at the level of the insertion, with rupture of the muscle fibers. During the next few days the corresponding studies will be completed and the steps to be followed in their recovery will be determined. We will keep you informed in a timely manner. ”Santos posted on social media.

Fernando Gorriarán is one of the pillars of Santos Laguna in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, since he has played every minute of the tournament and has scored two goals and has also given three assists.

