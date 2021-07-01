Liga MX: Santos Laguna gives Javier Correa a loan to Racing de Avellaneda

The soccer player Javier Correa of ​​the team Santos Laguna within the MX League, it would be loaned by the institution to reinforce the team of the Racing de Avellaneda inside of Argentine Super League, starting this season.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board of directors of the Argentine team would have already reached an agreement with the Laguneros to take over the services of the forward.

Also read: Liga MX: Cooperativa confirms the permanence of Cruz Azul Hidalgo

The Santos Laguna board of directors headed by Dante Elizalde as sports president, would yield to the Argentine forward for a year with a purchase option, joining the team’s preseason in the coming days.

Racing agreed to the arrival of Javier Correa.

* ️⃣The board of Santos Laguna, owner of his pass, confirms that the forward is on loan for one year and with a purchase option. pic.twitter.com/WgOZlCJdvu – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 30, 2021

Javier Correa came to Mexican football in 2019 from Colón de Santa Fe, defending the Lagunera shirt for one season to be loaned to the Atlas de Guadalajara where he saw action for 3 seasons.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content