Liga MX: Santos Laguna forges an alliance with Real Betis and other ‘Verdiblancos’ clubs

Santos Laguna, The Liga MX team, together with Atlético Nacional from Colombia, Banfield from Argentina and Real Betis from Spain, formed a new alliance ‘Verdiblanca’ with the intention of supporting each other within various areas of football.

This was made known on social networks and assured that in addition to the 4 ‘founding’ clubs they are looking for more Verdiblancos clubs to join.

Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

“This alliance represents the union of four clubs that not only share a love for common colors, but also show a shared philosophy and values ​​both on and off the pitch. Through this union, the four clubs will work together jointly for mutual growth and thus learn about various work methodologies applied to the different areas of football. This platform will provide a strong boost to the internationalization of the four institutions, thus approaching new communities and audiences. ” Says the statement.

‘Amor Verde & Blanco’, is the name of the new alliance of the clubs, which were united by their colors and that invite their fans to support the other clubs.

It should be noted that, with this alliance, the doors of its players could be opened to fiichar and exchange players.

“For us it is a source of joy to join clubs such as Club Atlético Banfield from Argentina, Atlético Nacional from Colombia and Club Santos Laguna from Mexico in this brotherhood of green and white that we hope to expand to other parts of the world of football. Greetings to all from Seville “. Said the President of Sevilla.