Liga MX: Santos Laguna eliminates Puebla and will play the final vs Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna became the second guest to the 2021 Guardians Final after beating Puebla 3-1 on aggregate. The Camoteros won the second leg 1-0, but it was insufficient to get up from what happened in the first leg, where the Laguneros practically tore them to shreds.

Finally, La Franja’s top scorer, Santiago Ormeño, appeared, but this lack of annotations throughout the Liguilla took its toll on a team that failed on offense in the Final Phase.

In the first part, the visitors were close to ending the contest; Diego Valdés had the goal with which he could have finished the series, but sent his header to the side of the goal defended by Antony Silva. In 45 ‘, once again Valdés stood in front of goalkeeper Silva, but could not finish either.

Puebla kept looking for the comeback, made some adjustments in their offensive line, opened the field of play on the wings and at 53 ‘, Ormeño finally appeared to make it 1-0, working the combination with Christian Tabó.

Santos kept fighting for the ball, multiplying on the pitch to defend and prevent his goal from being pierced once more. In compensation time, there was a red card for Amaury Escoto, and although there was an outbreak of anger, the situation did not progress.

Almada showed that he is already a technician who knows how to play Liguillas although that in no way prevented him from living on the brink of collapse from the bench, made a bundle of nerves, asking his pupils to keep order and maintain the marks, it was even done of words with Nicolás Larcamón, but in the end they hugged each other.

After 5 tournaments at the helm of Santos Laguna, Almada finally managed to take them to the Final, where Cruz Azul is already waiting for them.

