Liga MX: Santos Laguna Board of Directors reports dismissal of a member of its coaching staff

The board of the Club Santos Laguna de la MX League, officially reported the separation from his position in the coaching staff from Rubens Valenzuela, for a violation of the team’s code of conduct.

The dismissal of the Physical Trainer, Rubens Valenzuela, from the Coaching Staff of the First Team, in a decision agreed with our Coaching Staff, due to a violation of the institutional code of conduct ”, the club assured in its statement.

Through a press release on all its social networks, the board of the Lagunera region club announced the dismissal of its physical trainer, in agreement with the first team’s coaching staff.

Rubens Valenzuela was the physical trainer of the Santos Laguna first team, being dismissed from his position according to the violation of the institutional code of conduct, the press release made clear.

