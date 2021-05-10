Liga MX: Santos Laguna, Atlas and Club Pachuca decorate the ideal XI of the playoffs

A few moments ago, the MX League revealed the ideal XI of the repechage games, in which Santos Laguna stood out, who overwhelmed the Gallos de Querétaro, and the Club Pachuca, which eliminated the Chivas.

In the goal is Luis García, goalkeeper of Toluca, who was fundamental both in regular time and in the penalty shootout. In defense, Kevin Álvarez and Óscar Murillo, who scored a double. The defensive line is completed by Santamaría and Angulo, who played a round match in the Atlas vs Tigres.

Read also: Liga MX: Predictions of the quarterfinal matches of the Clausura League 2021

Line of three in the midfield, which is made up of Gorriarán, one of the best in his position this tournament, Diego Valdez, and finally, Ruben Sambueza, who gave a great assist against Léon.

Also read: Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano boasts victory against Chivas and sends a message to Club América

Above, in the most important area, the scoring champion, Alexis Cenelo, could not miss, who is still in a big plan. Roberto de la Rosa, Pachuca attacker, who continues with his great streak and Eduardo Aguirre, who has been one of the surprises of the tournament.