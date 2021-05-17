Liga MX: Santiago Solari and Javier Aguirre; the ‘big shots that failed in Liguilla

The Quarterfinals of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX were the top for Rayados de Monterrey and Club América, teams that were nominated for the title at the beginning of the season by the arrival of two ‘elite’ coaches with Javier Aguirre and Santiago Solari, former Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid coaches, respectively.

Both coaches signed outstanding tournaments with their respective teams; Solari leading América to the second leadership with 38 points, while Aguirre he stayed a little shorter by adding 28 units with Monterrey, even so, qualifying directly to the Liguilla in fourth place.

Both coaches, considered the ‘big shots’ of Mexican soccer, failed in the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament in the same way, Solari by the away goal criterion, while Rayados was surpassed on aggregate by the Warriors.

Santiago Solari's first tournament as coach of Club América ended faster than expected, with the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Guardianes 2021, at the hands of Pachuca.

Although in a different way, Solari with his entire team on the attack, Aguirre, timidly back, the two main hires of the season fell short of expectations.

In the second leg of the quarterfinals, Monterrey de Aguirre took a 1-0 lead against Santos Laguna, tying the quarterfinal series (2-2), enough to reach the semifinal for not having received away goal, but the team fell back to defend the advantage and received a goal at the last minute and was eliminated from the championship.

“There were things that haunted us all year, such as errors at the start, such as the stopped ball against us and in the end they condemned us,” said Aguirre, a former Atlético de Madrid coach, at a press conference after the Rayados’ defeat. that, despite having one of the highest payrolls in soccer in Mexico, they barely won one game, drew another and lost four in their last six appearances.

Different was the elimination of the Águilas de Solari, also with a very valuable squad, who rose 3-1 against in the first leg of the quarterfinals with Pachuca and won 4-2 this Sunday, although the tie 5-5 favored his rival by one more goal as a visitor.

Although they delivered a poor performance, América left a struggling impression, prompting former Real Madrid coach Solari to praise his players.

“Success is a quest and this is the path we are traveling to achieve excellence; today we did everything in our power and it was defined by an away goal, those are the rules. I am proud and grateful to my players for their effort and professionalism, “he said.

Aguirre and Solari will try to save the season in the top four phase of the Concacaf tournament, in which Monterrey will face Cruz Azul, and América will face MLS from Philadelphia, in matches in their stadiums in the second week of August. , and visiting, in mid-September.

The winners of the Concacaf Champions League will play the Club World Cup, motivation left to the two experienced coaches to try to forget the failures in the League tournament, in which they reached the quarterfinals after finishing, Monterrey in fourth place, and America second.

Announced as bombshell signings of the year, the strategists did not reach the league semifinals and will try to console themselves with good performances in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

