Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño’s message that ‘upsets’ the fans for the return leg against Santos

Santiago Ormeño, forward of The Puebla Strip, published an emotional message on his social networks, after the painful 3-0 defeat against Santos Laguna in the first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX at TSM, having to come back in the second leg.

Ormeño, through his official Twitter account, published a few words in which he assured that despite the fact that the mission to qualify for the final is impossible, they will do everything possible to get the comeback, eliminate Santos and that Puebla play the grand finale of Liga MX.

“Sad for the result, but we are @ClubPueblaMX and we don’t give up. We all need to row and work together to try to get through the tie. Let’s weigh the Cuauhtémoc, together everything is possible. Let’s go damn it!

It should be noted that Puebla needs to win by three goals to equalize the global score and thus reach the final for best position in the table.

In the event that Santos Laguna scores a goal, La Franja will already be obliged to score five because of the away goal, so those from La Comarca have everything in their favor to be in the final.

